×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | 787

FAA Expert Board to Review Boeing 787 Guidance

FAA Expert Board to Review Boeing 787 Guidance
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner belonging to Australian airline QUANTAS, passes the Luxor Las Vegas casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip as it takes off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Larry MacDougal/AP)

Friday, 15 March 2024 01:41 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it will convene a board of experts to review Boeing's planned guidance to 787 Dreamliner operators to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.

The Air Current, an aviation industry publication, reported on Wednesday that the movement of a flight deck seat is a key focus of the probe into Monday's flight.

Boeing said earlier on Friday that it had taken the precautionary measure of reminding operators of a 2017 service bulletin detailing instructions for inspecting and maintaining flight deck seat switches.

"We are recommending operators perform an inspection at the next maintenance opportunity," Boeing said.

But the FAA said it is convening a Corrective Action Review Board (CARB) to review Boeing's proposed Multi-Operator Message (MOM) in response to the LATAM Flight 800 incident before it can be issued.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of its MOM.

The FAA said the process will include reviewing the 2017 service bulletin related to the switches in the pilot seats and "will provide feedback to Boeing prior to issuance. The agency will continue to monitor the situation closely."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it will convene a board of experts to review Boeing's planned guidance to 787 Dreamliner operators to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people...
faa, 787
204
2024-41-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved