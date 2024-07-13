Flying Car Startup Pushes Shipping Date to 2025

The flying car company Pivotal has delayed the customer delivery date of its first electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) to 2025.

In January, the company, backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, announced it would deliver its first orders by June 10. But the Pivotal was still in the early prototyping and safety testing stages of its first customer vehicle, the Helix, making the June deadline appear unrealistic, some anonymous insiders told Business Insider.

The June 10 deadline passed without any updates, and the estimated shipping date on the company's website recently shifted from August-September 2024 to March-April 2025.

The Helix, an updated version of Pivotal's flagship eVTOL aircraft, the BlackFly, will be priced at $190,000 and classified as an Ultralight aircraft, allowing customers to operate it without a pilot's license.

It remains unclear how many Helix pre-orders Pivotal has received. In February, the company announced it had delivered four BlackFly models to the U.S. Air Force for evaluation.

By May, this relationship expanded to grant Pivotal access to the Air Force's testing facilities.

Pivotal is not Page's only eVTOL investment; he previously funded Kittyhawk, which ceased operations in 2022.

Although Pivotal rarely discusses Page's involvement, he is believed to be its sole financial backer. An internal email from February, reviewed by Business Insider, referenced "our investor's resources," alluding to Page's continued support.