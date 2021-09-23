Central European Stocks, Currencies Track Global Markets Higher on Calmer Mood

Most central European stocks and currencies tracked broader markets higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve clarified its timeline for rate hikes and as concerns over Chinese property developer Evergrande eased.



China Injects Cash

By 1030 GMT, Budapest's blue-chip index led gains with a 1.0% rise, followed by Bucharest's and Prague's, up 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. China injected fresh cash into its financial system ahead of a crucial Evergrande bond coupon deadline, easing some of the concerns over a possible default that had hit markets earlier this week.



The Hungarian forint eased 0.1% against the euro on the day to 355.5000, extending losses after Tuesday's lower-than-expected rate hike. The Czech crown was up 0.2% against the euro.



"Sharp stock gains and a halt to dollar firming after the Fed could play in the crown's favor," CSOB said in a market note. "Similarly like a calmer mood in Asian market after fears eased over the collapse of Evergrande." The Hungarian and Czech central banks were the first in the European Union to raise interest rates in June. But while Hungary scaled back its hikes, Czech central bankers have shown support for stepping up policy tightening with a bigger than usual 50 basis-point rate increase next week.