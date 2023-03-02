ESPN Aims to Become Hub of All Live Sports

ESPN is in talks with major and regional sports leagues, as well as media conglomerates, about linking viewers directly to all live sporting events in the U.S., CNBC reports.



The network’s plan is to also alert users to games on cable and satellite TV.



ESPN hopes that such a far-reaching streaming partnership would make it, which already airs nearly 30% of all televised or streamed U.S. games, a sports “TV Guide.”



Partners that ESPN is considering include Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s MSG+ and Sinclair’s Bally Sports+.



ESPN may ask for a cut of new subscriber revenue but grant a free link to a sporting event to current subscribers as a courtesy, sources tell CNBC.



Sports fans are finding it increasingly difficult to figure out which streaming service is airing a game, since sports leagues typically strike deals with multiple partners. For instance, New York Yankees games air on the YES Network on linear television, ESPN, Warner Bros’ TBS, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.



Disney CEO Bog Iger spun ESPN off as a standalone division last month.



Disney and other media companies, including Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, have become less focused on expanding via new subscribers and more intent on growing through added revenue.



An ESPN spokesman declined to comment on the potential strategy to CNBC.