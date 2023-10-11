×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eric clapton | kurt cobain | guitars | auction

Eric Clapton, Kurt Cobain Guitars Could Each Fetch $2M

Eric Clapton, Kurt Cobain Guitars Could Each Fetch $2M
Kurt Cobain's smashed Nevermind era black Fender Stratocaster electric guitar signed by all three members of Nirvana on display during the Julien's Auctions Music Icons Preview at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York (AP)

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 08:33 AM EDT

Two iconic guitars played by Eric Clapton and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain could each fetch $1 million to $2 million when they go up for auction in November.

Clapton's "The Fool," a psychedelic painted guitar, was known for its unique sound. The Beatles' George Harrison gave it to Clapton after his guitar was stolen.

"It was the guitar he used to create the very famous woman tone that guitar players today try and recreate 50 years since," said Martin Nolan, founder of Julien's Auctions.

With hits such as "Bell Bottom Blues," "Cocaine" and "Layla," Clapton has won 18 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

The other guitar, also estimated between $1 million and $2 million, is Kurt Cobain's guitar, the "SkyStang I," which Cobain played during his final public performance on Nirvana's "In Utero" concert tour.

Described as his "workhorse" because of the amount he used it during the tour, the guitar still has the same strings and even features black tape covering over the Fender brand name, as "Kurt hated corporate sponsorship and corporate branding," according to Nolan.

The world record for a guitar was set in June 2020 when Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar that he played for his 1993 appearance on "MTV Unplugged" sold for over $6 million.

Cobain popularized grunge rock in the early 1990s. Nirvana broke through to mainstream pop success with the smash hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the first single from the band's second album, "Nevermind," released in 1991.

The auction also features items belonging to Cobain, including his cardigan, jeans, and a pack of cigarettes, all of which he left behind at rehab.

The lead singer of Nirvana was found dead, aged 27, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Seattle home in April 1994.

A portion of the guitar proceeds will go to Kicking the Stigma, a mental health initiative.

There are over 1,000 items going up for auction at Nashville's Hard Rock Cafe between Nov. 16-18 at the "Played, Worn & Torn: Rock 'n' Roll Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia" event.

Also for sale are Amy Winehouse's bustier from her performance at the Brit Awards, jewelry belonging to Prince and Elvis Presley, and items from the estate of Frank Zappa, including the first guitar he ever bought.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Two iconic guitars played by Eric Clapton and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain could each fetch $1 million to $2 million when they go up for auction in November.
eric clapton, kurt cobain, guitars, auction
384
2023-33-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 08:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved