Equity Funds See Outflows on Geopolitical Worries

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, left, at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Friday, 23 January 2026 11:11 AM EST

U.S. equity funds faced outflows in the ⁠week through January 21 as investors reduced risk exposure on concerns about President Donald Trump's tariff threats against European nations over Greenland.

Investors pulled a ‍net $5.26 billion from U.S. equity ‍funds, partly reversing the roughly $28.17 billion of net purchases made the previous week.

Trump ⁠stepped back from the tariff threats against eight European countries on Wednesday and ruled out ​seizing Greenland by force.

U.S. large-cap, small-cap and mid-cap funds recorded net outflows of $12.94 billion, $2.1 billion and $1.21 billion, respectively, in ‍the latest week.

Sector funds, meanwhile, logged a net $3.3 ⁠billion in weekly inflows, led by financials, metals and mining, and healthcare funds, where investors bought a net $1.5 billion, $904 million and $615 million, respectively.

Weekly net investments ⁠in U.S. bond ​funds eased to ⁠a three-week low of $5.9 billion. Short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds saw stronger ‍demand, drawing in a net $3.05 billion, a 44% jump from ‌the $2.11 billion taken in the prior week.

General domestic taxable fixed-income funds, municipal debt funds, and short-to-intermediate ⁠government ​and Treasury funds attracted ‍a net $1.1 billion, $994 million and $827 million, respectively.

Money market funds recorded a second straight ‍week of outflows, with investors withdrawing a net $34.93 billion.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2026-11-23
