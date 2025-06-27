US Equity Funds Suffer 6th Weekly Outflows in a Row

U.S. equity funds suffered outflows for a sixth straight week through June 25 as investors took profits near record highs and stayed on edge ahead of key growth and inflation data.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors withdrew a net $20.48 billion from U.S. equity funds during the week, posting their largest weekly net sales since March 19.

The S&P 500 index has gained approximately 2.9% so far this week and is hovering near a record 6147.43 hit on February 19, as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran bolstered sentiment.

Investors ditched U.S. multi-cap, small-cap and mid-cap funds worth $5.65 billion, $2.34 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively during the week. Large-cap funds, however, saw a net $1.3 billion in weekly purchases.

U.S. sectoral funds logged a net $1.98 billion weekly outflow following four weeks of net inflows.

The tech, gold and precious metals equity sectoral funds saw $1.8 billion and $443 million worth of weekly net disposals.

Money market funds, meanwhile, witnessed renewed buying interest following two weeks of outflows as they received about $10.95 billion in net investments.

U.S. bond funds saw the strongest buying interest in four weeks as investors added a net $6.83 billion in weekly inflows to these funds.

The general domestic taxable fixed income funds, short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds and inflation-protected funds stood out with $1.55 billion, $1.18 billion and $680 million, respectively, in net purchases.