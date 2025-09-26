WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: equity | fund | inflow | artificial intelligence | fed | rate | cut

Equity Funds Reap $12B on AI, Fed Rate Cut Optimism

Equity Funds Reap $12B on AI, Fed Rate Cut Optimism
The New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Friday, 26 September 2025 10:09 AM EDT

U.S. equity funds attracted fresh cash in the week to September 24, snapping two-weeks of outflows, as risk sentiment improved following Nvidia’s announcement of a potential $100 billion investment in OpenAI.

Investors bought a net $12.06 billion worth of U.S. equity funds during the week, after a $39.91 billion outflow in the prior seven days, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

U.S. large-cap equity funds attracted a net $16.94 billion, the largest weekly addition since April 9.

However, mid- and small-cap funds posted a net $1.64 billion and $71 million of outflows, respectively.

Sectoral funds added a net $407 million, with a net $1.11 billion flowing into the industrial sector.

U.S. bond funds drew a net $11.9 billion weekly investment, the highest since February, 2021, with the short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds segment receiving an $8.02 billion net weekly inflow.

Special: Stop Buying the Wrong AI Stocks Now! 3 Winners For Free Here

General domestic taxable fixed income funds and short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds received a net $1.78 billion and $1.69 billion, respectively.

Money markets attracted $26.71 billion, the fourth weekly net investment in five weeks.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds attracted fresh cash in the week to September 24, snapping two-weeks of outflows, as risk sentiment improved following Nvidia's announcement of a potential $100 billion investment in OpenAI.
equity, fund, inflow, artificial intelligence, fed, rate, cut
184
2025-09-26
Friday, 26 September 2025 10:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved