WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: equity | fund | flows | correction

Global Equity Fund Inflows Jump to a 5-Week High

Global Equity Fund Inflows Jump to a 5-Week High
New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Friday, 07 November 2025 10:15 AM EST

Global equity funds saw a surge in inflows in the week through November 5 as investors, optimistic about rising artificial intelligence-linked corporate deals, favored higher allocations during a market correction.

Investors acquired a net $22.37 billion worth of global equity funds in their largest weekly purchase since October 1, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

In a pullback from the record high of last week, the MSCI World Index has lost about 1.6% so far in the latest week.

"While political uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment could inject further volatility into the market, we continue to believe that the fundamentals supporting the rally remain intact," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in a report on Thursday.

"We maintain the view that the equity bull market has further to go and believe under-allocated investors should add exposure to transformative trends including AI," UBS' Haefele said.

U.S. equity funds received $12.6 billion, the largest weekly inflow since October 1. Investors also added Asian and European funds worth $5.95 billion and $2.41 billion, respectively.

The technology sector received about $4.29 billion, the biggest weekly inflow since at least 2022.

Investors, meanwhile, extended purchases in bond funds into a 29th week as they invested a net $10.37 billion into these funds.

Corporate and short-term bond funds received inflows of $3.48 billion and $2.36 billion, respectively.

Demand for money market funds, meanwhile, surged to the highest in 10 months as these funds drew $146.95 billion worth of inflows.

In the commodities segment, investors withdrew $554 million from gold and precious metals funds in a second successive week of net sales.

Emerging market equity funds, meanwhile, saw a second successive weekly inflow to the tune of $1.61 billion, while bond funds faced an outflow of $1.73 billion, data for a combined 28,806 funds showed.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global equity funds saw a surge in inflows in the week through November 5 as investors, optimistic about rising artificial intelligence-linked corporate deals, favored higher allocations during a market correction.
equity, fund, flows, correction
302
2025-15-07
Friday, 07 November 2025 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved