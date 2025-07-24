WATCH TV LIVE

Musk Revives AI Version of Video-Sharing App Vine

Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/AP)

Thursday, 24 July 2025 10:34 AM EDT

Elon Musk's social media company X is bringing back popular video-sharing platform Vine in "AI form," the billionaire tech-entrepreneur said Thursday, almost nine years after the app was discontinued.

Musk made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, but did not provide further details. X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking more information on the reboot.

The Tesla CEO has previously hinted at reviving Vine multiple times since he acquired Twitter in 2022, including posting public polls on X about bringing back the short-form video app that was popular in the 2010s.

Twitter introduced Vine in January 2013, allowing users to share small snippets of video that were six seconds or less, with the app quickly gaining popularity among video bloggers and attracting millions of followers. In late 2016, Twitter announced it would discontinue the app.

The six-second long video format could work favorably for AI-generated content, as most AI video generation tools available currently typically generate short-form content while longer video clips come with increased costs.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


