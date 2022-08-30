×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk twitter trial | delay

Musk Requests Twitter Trial Delay Until November

Musk Requests Twitter Trial Delay Until November
Elon addressing guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 01:02 PM EDT

Elon Musk sought to delay the Twitter Inc trial by about a month to November, according to a court filing, as a whistleblower provided the world's richest person with fresh ammunition to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Musk on Tuesday also filed a motion to amend his complaint in a sealed court filing, following recent whistleblower claims from the former security head of Twitter.

Last week, Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker known as "Mudge," said in a complaint filed with U.S. regulators that Twitter prioritized user growth over reducing spam and falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.

Musk and Twitter have sued each other in Delaware state court, and a five-day trial is scheduled to start Oct. 17.

Twitter wants the court to order Musk to close the deal for $54.20 per share, while Musk is seeking to walk away without paying a $1 billion break-up fee saying Twitter violated the deal contract.

Musk asked the judge on Tuesday to let both sides continue briefing their cases through Nov. 10, followed by a conference to discuss what evidence they can introduce at trial. Musk said a trial could begin later that month "subject to the court's availability."

Musk sued Twitter in July and accused the company of fraud for misleading him about the amount of spam on the platform in its securities filings. He also alleged Twitter breached the deal contract and violated the Texas Securities Act.

According to legal experts it may be too late for Musk to switch gears now and come up with a new reason for voiding the deal agreement.

Twitter is likely to argue it would be unfair to allow Musk to amend his lawsuit, particularly given that Musk pushed the social media company's board to agree to the deal while skipping due diligence.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk sought to delay the Twitter Inc trial by about a month to November, according to a court filing, as a whistleblower provided the world's richest person with fresh ammunition to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.
elon musk twitter trial, delay
309
2022-02-30
Tuesday, 30 August 2022 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved