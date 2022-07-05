Musk Parodies Paul Revere on Twitter in 1775

Tags: | | | | | |

Following the January 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump. The platform also liberally places "fact check" labels on posts about conservative positions, the 2020 presidential election, the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and other issues divisive in 2022.



"Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate," Musk tweeted, referring to Twitter banning the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.



The laptop contained incriminating evidence on how Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, traded on his political connections and access to his father to obtain six-figure positions and board directorships.



If the American Revolution had happened in the age of Twitter, Paul Revere's entreaty "The British are coming! The British are coming!" would most likely have been washed out with an admonishment from the social media platform. So tweeted Elon Musk.

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 01:55 PM

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 01:55 PM