×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | tesla | plane | germany

Elon Musk's Plane Heads for Germany Before Chancellor Hopeful's Tesla Visit

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Thursday, 12 August 2021 07:28 AM

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk has touched down in Berlin before the electric-car maker hosts one of the front-runners to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

The Tesla chief executive officer’s jet landed in the German capital Wednesday afternoon, according to a Twitter account that tracks the movement of his plane. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union announced earlier this week that Armin Laschet, the party’s chairman, will visit the company’s unfinished car and battery factory on Friday.

Joerg Steinbach, the economy minister for the state of Brandenburg, where Tesla is constructing its plant, tweeted later that he had a “very relaxed evening meeting” with Musk, co-workers and Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke.

CDU officials said they are not aware whether Musk will take part in Laschet’s visit on Friday. A representative for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Germany’s next chancellor will come under pressure to accelerate the pace of technological progress to ensure Europe’s biggest economy modernizes and remains competitive in the digital age. While the country scored a major victory when Musk announced plans to build a factory near Berlin, the project has fallen months behind schedule, with Tesla bemoaning an “irritating” process of obtaining regulatory approvals.

Although Laschet is still one of the leaders in the race to succeed Merkel, he and the conservative bloc have had a rocky few weeks. The CDU’s advantage over the second-place Greens has shrunk in recent polls, with the Social Democrats gaining ground in third place.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla Inc.'s Elon Musk has touched down in Berlin before the electric-car maker hosts one of the front-runners to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. The Tesla chief executive officer's jet landed in the German capital Wednesday afternoon, according to a Twitter account...
elon musk, tesla, plane, germany
244
2021-28-12
Thursday, 12 August 2021 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved