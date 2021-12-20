×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | taxes | 11 billion

Tesla's Musk Says He Will Pay Over $11B in Taxes This Year

elon musk stands on red carpet
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on Dec. 13, 2021, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)

Monday, 20 December 2021 07:57 AM

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

Earlier this week, Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Musk should pay taxes and stop "freeloading off everyone else" after Time magazine named him its "person of the year."

Musk responded by saying that he "will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

Musk is the world's richest person and his company Tesla is worth about $1 trillion. Over the last few weeks, Musk has sold nearly $14 billion worth of Tesla shares. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Electric-car maker Tesla Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year. Earlier this week, Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren took...
elon musk, taxes, 11 billion
106
2021-57-20
Monday, 20 December 2021 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved