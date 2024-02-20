Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated X, SpaceX, Neuralink and Tesla owner Elon Musk for a Nobel Peace Prize, praising the billionaire as a “stout proponent for free speech,” the New York Post reports.

Marius Nilsen, a Norwegian member of parliament and a libertarian Progress Party member, cited Musk’s “adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and [enabling] the possibility to express one’s views [in a] continuously more polarized world.”

Nilsen also commended Musk for providing Starlink satellites to Ukrainian soldiers, who have been defending their nation from Russian invaders for the past two years.

“The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally has helped make the world a more connected and safer place,” Nilsen said.

Musk bought Twitter, which he renamed X, in October 2022 for $44 billion in the name of free speech. He then restored social media accounts of leading politicians and personalities, many of them conservative, who had been banned under the Twitter’s previous management. This included former President Donald Trump, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Babylon Bee, a satirical news site.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee accepts nominations, which number in the hundreds, from government officials and academics each year through March. Winners are announced in October.

Musk has a net worth of $213 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Another Norwegian lawmaker, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, for having brokered the Abraham Accords to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and the Arab nations of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, Nilsen and Musk had not responded to a request for comment by the New York Post at press time.