Elon Musk: 'Homicidal Maniacs' Threatened to Kill Me

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told shareholders "homicidal maniacs" have threatened to kill him in the past seven months, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

During a question-and-answer session at Telsa's annual shareholder meeting last week, the tech entrepreneur compared himself to murdered Beatles icon John Lennon, saying his world-renowned status has put a target on his back. The topic was initiated by a shareholder who asked Musk what he's doing to make sure he stays healthy and safe.

"I mean, it is getting a little crazy these days," Musk said. "The probability that a homicidal maniac will try to kill you is proportionate to how many homicidal maniacs hear your name.

"They hear my name a lot, so I'm like, OK, I'm on the list, you know?" he chuckled.

Musk then revealed that Tesla "actually did have two homicidal maniacs in the last roughly seven months come to aspirationally try to kill me and a bunch of other people, so it's not just me."

Musk said he's had to "be a bit more standoffish" and has stopped signing items for fans who greet him in public. Musk then drew the comparison between his situation and that of Lennon, who was killed by a fan just hours after Lennon signed an album for him.

"I will endeavor to stay alive," Musk said.

During the meeting, Telsa shareholders approved Musk's $56 billion pay package as well as a proposal to move the company's legal home to Texas from Delaware.