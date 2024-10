Tags: | |

Musk: 10B Humanoid Robots by 2040 Costing $25K Each Volunteers stand next to a humanoid robot named Xiao Qi developed by Ex-Robots at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing on September 3, 2024. (Adek Berry/Getty Images)

By 2040, there will be at least 10 billion humanoid robots priced between $20,000 and $25,000, Elon Musk said at the 8th Future Investment Initiative conference, which began on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:54 AM