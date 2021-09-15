'Concerned Citizen' 'Hanson' at Theranos Trial ... Revealed as Much More

As the jury selection phase of former Theranos head Elizabeth Holmes got underway, a curious person identifying themselves as a "concerned citizen interested in the trial" – and also simply as "Hanson" – made himself known to reporters covering the trial. He came across as both "sociable and chatty," according to NPR.

"Hanson"told reporters at the Silicon Valley tech startup trial: "I fix up old cars for a living," adding, "Elizabeth and I are the only two people not being paid to be here."

The story of "Hanson," would soon unravel. It did so when opening statements commenced approximately one week later. Holmes herself entered the courthouse (with members of her family). In that grouping was none other "Hanson." By this time, however, he had miraculously lost his casual street garb (a puffer jacket and a baseball cap), replaced by a neat and proper gray suit and black tie.

Hanson, it turns out, is actually William "Bill" L. Evans, the 61-year-old father of Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans, with whom she had a newborn baby boy, according to various reports.



The intrigue does not stop there.



Bill Evans, the elder, and Billy Evans, the younger, it also turns out, hail from a storied family of hoteliers operating three of the fanciest in San Diego. Evans the elder is also the proud owner of an impressive collection of classic and antique cars. Could this be, as NPR hints, what he was referring to when he claimed "he fixed up old cars for a living"?

Maybe “Hanson’s” Salvatore Ferragamo loafers should have been, at the very least, the first dead giveaway at the opening of the mysterious Theranos trial that he did not belong on the jury – and that he stuck out like a sore thumb.



When NPR later reached Evans the elder for comment on his actual identity, he simply said: "People have nicknames, and you can be free to use them. On that note, I'll say goodbye."



