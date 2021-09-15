56 Percent of Car Owners Look to Buy Electric, Hybrid Vehicle Next

Fifty-six percent of car owners say they are likely to buy an electric vehicle or hybrid as their next car purchase, according to a national survey carried out by CarMax.

This desire to purchase an electric vehicle or hybrid comes despite 55% saying they haven’t been behind the wheel of such a car yet, even for a test drive.

Other results from the survey include:

The percentage of all car sales that compose electric vehicles purchases was 3.4% in 2020, a modest increase from 3.2% in 2018 and from 1.5% in 2012

Even though 79.5% of Americans own gas-powered vehicles, a combined 60% of respondents reported being either “moderately” or “extremely” concerned about fuel emissions into the atmosphere.

Among respondents, 68.4% cited the main incentive for buying an electric vehicle was the environmental benefits.

The top two disadvantages cited about switching to an electric car or hybrid were the price to purchase one and the expense of maintainence (59.4%), with the limited availability of charging stations being the second chief worry. (50.3%)



According to the poll, 89.5% of car owners believe hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular, and 91.8% believe sustainable cars will outnumber traditional gas-powered vehicles by 2050.

Recent legislation proposed by the Biden administration has attempted to address the main concerns of the public about buying an electric vehicle, according to The Hill.

The administration’s infrastructure bill allocates billions in funding to provide enough car chargers across the nation in order to further incentivize switching to a hybrid or electric car.

The survey was conducted by using CarMax sales data over time. In addition, 1,049 current car owners were asked about their perceptions of hybrid and electric vehicles. The survey was of the general population and not limited to CarMax customers, with the average age of respondents at 38 years old.