The Election Won't Solve America's Problems — What Comes Next?

All eyes are on the 2024 election, with headlines and pundits sharing their predictions and insights. Yet no one seems to be asking the simplest of questions: What comes next for America after inauguration day?

Sure, the first 100 days of whomever’s presidency will be the talk-of-the-town – but what about the next four years? The next decade? Our nation’s laser focus on election outcomes, along with our shrinking attention spans, have strayed us from a path of forward-thinking, effective policy making.

While politicians and talk show hosts focus on blundered speeches and salacious ad hominem attacks, everyday Americans are left wondering when our attention will turn to the real issues – the issues that are impacting us every day like the cost of living, healthcare, immigration and economic opportunity.

The consequences of record-high inflation have burdened families and businesses alike, with prices for essentials like groceries, gas and housing remaining stubbornly high. This increased cost of living is a direct threat to the quality of life for millions of Americans.

Energy prices should be kept top of mind when the next administration addresses the cost of living. For instance, we saw how shutting down the Keystone Pipeline led to an increase in the price of oil that reverberated throughout our economy.

It’s important to remember that less than 50% of our oil goes into gasoline for our cars. For energy-reliant industries such as transportation, agriculture, hospitality, construction and manufacturing — an unbalanced approach to energy policy means job losses and economic instability.

Likewise, the total cost of healthcare continues to rise, with prescription prices alone rising a staggering 15% each year. Small businesses in particular are paying an average of over $6,000 a year, per employee, for health benefits. Not only does this contribute to already increasing operational costs, it hinders a small business’ ability to competitively hire and retain employees.

As healthcare costs continue to rise, Congress is simultaneously removing critical medicines from Medicare coverage, compounding accessibility issues for tens of millions of Americans. It's imperative we protect American families and businesses by addressing the rising cost of healthcare and ensuring access to life-saving medicines.

Our immigration system ought to be another priority for whomever takes the White House. At no point has the need for immigration reform been greater than it is now. Over the last four years, over 10 million people have entered our country illegally, and the backlog of immigration cases is now pushing 4 million.

This situation presents serious security concerns, exacerbated by the increase in fentanyl seizures and the growing influence of cartels in border communities. That being said, immigrants make up 70% of agricultural workers, 50% of construction laborers, 30% of hospitality workers, and significant portions of other critical industries like manufacturing, transportation, STEM, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.

In fact, it’s estimated that immigrants will add $7 trillion to our GDP and $1 trillion to tax revenue over the next decade. Therefore, we need a balanced approach that recognizes the value of immigrants to our economy, while addressing the legitimate concerns of border security.

By working to fix broken supply chains, address inflation, stabilize energy prices, lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, bolster small businesses, and create a sustainable immigration system, high prices and costs of living will subside. In turn, Americans will need less money for basic needs, leaving more room to start their own business, provide for their family, or buy a home.

Our nation is sprinting towards the finish line of November 5. But as the saying goes, it's important to sprint through the finish line. No matter who wins in November, we mustn't forget our American families and the issues that burden them. The division amongst parties and people is stark, but it’s incumbent on us to put our attention towards solving real and tangible problems, not mere political victories and losses.

_______________

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization. Follow @JPalomarez @myushbc.