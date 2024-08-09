Rumble Supporters: Boycott Dunkin' for Snubbing Platform

Supporters of Rumble are calling for a boycott against Dunkin' after the company refused to run advertisements on the video platform.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski posted on X, "Here are the emails we received from both @InspireBrands/@dunkindonuts and @Diageo_NA Inspire Brands / Dunkin Donuts didn't want to advertise on Rumble because of 'right wing culture', and Diageo doesn't want to advertise when creators like [Steve] Crowder are on Rumble."

In addition to conservative political commentator Crowder, Rumble features people like Charlie Kirk, Russell Brand, and Dan Bongino.

Pavlovski posted two screenshots, one of which read: "I would be opposed to showing up on the current version of the platform — the right wing culture of the site is too polarizing from a brand suitability standpoint today."

Rumble supporters created the hashtags #BoycottDunkinDonuts and #GoWokeGoBroke to go after the coffee and donut chain.

"Companies companies like @DunkinDonuts are boycotting Rumble, and X, unless they drop all the truth tellers," prominent X user Catturd wrote. "Anyone else tired of this bulls***?

Catturd aka Phillip Buchanan said people should boycott Dunkin' like they did Bud Light last year over using a transgender influencer in its marketing.

"Seriously, companies like @dunkindonuts thinks they can bully us — and what I'm asking you tonight is to stick together and turn @dunkindonuts into budlight," Catturd wrote.