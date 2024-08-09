WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dunkin | rumble | steven crowder | catturd | russell brand

Rumble Supporters: Boycott Dunkin' for Snubbing Platform

By    |   Friday, 09 August 2024 02:00 PM EDT

Supporters of Rumble are calling for a boycott against Dunkin' after the company refused to run advertisements on the video platform.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski posted on X, "Here are the emails we received from both @InspireBrands/@dunkindonuts and @Diageo_NA Inspire Brands / Dunkin Donuts didn't want to advertise on Rumble because of 'right wing culture', and Diageo doesn't want to advertise when creators like [Steve] Crowder are on Rumble."

In addition to conservative political commentator Crowder, Rumble features people like Charlie Kirk, Russell Brand, and Dan Bongino.

Pavlovski posted two screenshots, one of which read: "I would be opposed to showing up on the current version of the platform — the right wing culture of the site is too polarizing from a brand suitability standpoint today."

Rumble supporters created the hashtags #BoycottDunkinDonuts and #GoWokeGoBroke to go after the coffee and donut chain.

"Companies companies like @DunkinDonuts are boycotting Rumble, and X, unless they drop all the truth tellers," prominent X user Catturd wrote. "Anyone else tired of this bulls***?

Catturd aka Phillip Buchanan said people should boycott Dunkin' like they did Bud Light last year over using a transgender influencer in its marketing.

"Seriously, companies like @dunkindonuts thinks they can bully us — and what I'm asking you tonight is to stick together and turn @dunkindonuts into budlight," Catturd wrote.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Supporters of Rumble are calling for a boycott against Dunkin' after the company refused to run advertisements on the video platform.
dunkin, rumble, steven crowder, catturd, russell brand
220
2024-00-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved