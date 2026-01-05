Dow Jumps 600 Points to Close at New Record

Wall Street ended higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time peak thanks to surging financial shares, while energy firms jumped after a U.S. military strike that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Investors bet Washington's move against Venezuela's leadership would allow U.S. firms access to the ‍world's largest oil reserves. President Donald Trump's administration plans to meet with executives from U.S. oil ‍companies this week to discuss boosting Venezuelan production.

The S&P 500 energy index rose to its highest since March 2025, with heavyweights Exxon Mobil and Chevron both surging.

Weapons manufacturers ⁠also advanced after Washington's military action. Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics climbed, while the S&P 500 aerospace and defense index rose to a record high.

"Energy stocks are really benefiting from the expectation that President Trump ​is intending to send them in to do more investment in Venezuela and ultimately make more money for themselves," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

"The lack of permanent boots on the ground, the fact that we're ‍not permanently engaged, means the broader equity markets are able to set aside what might have been fears ⁠of a prolonged engagement," Haworth said.

Tesla climbed after seven straight sessions of losses. Nvidia and Apple dipped.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 43.67 points, or 0.64%, to end at 6,902.14 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 161.66 points, or 0.70%, to 23,397.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by nearly 600 points, 595.07, or 1.23%, to 48,977.46.

The S&P 500 financials ⁠index jumped as investors looked to upcoming quarterly reports. ​Analysts on average see S&P 500 ⁠financial companies growing their earnings 6.7% year-over-year in the December quarter.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase hit record highs.

"The mood has been favoring financial stocks ‍in recent days and as people look beyond tech, this is a sector many are choosing to look toward," said Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst ‌at Interactive Brokers.

Wall Street's main indexes posted double-digit gains in 2025 for the third consecutive year, a run last seen in 2021. Data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted more than expected in December, extending a 10-month slump.

The spotlight ⁠will now be ​on the monthly nonfarm payrolls ‍on Friday, which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy in 2026.

Markets are pricing in about 60 basis points of interest rate easing this year, according to LSEG.

Cryptocurrency-linked shares advanced as ‍bitcoin hit a more than three-week high. Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy and Coinbase gained. Goldman Sachs upgraded Coinbase to "buy" from "neutral."