Trump, RFK Jr. Met With Pfizer, Lilly Execs: Axios

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met with the chief executives of U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Eli Lilly as well as industry lobbying group PhRMA Wednesday night, Axios reported on Thursday. Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to lead the United States' top health agency, was also present at the meeting, according to the report.

Eli Lilly, Pfizer and PhRMA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Trump and the company executives discussed how the public and private sectors can collaborate on finding cures for cancer, among other topics at the meeting, which took place at Mar-a-Lago, according to the report.

Mar-a-Lago is the Florida mansion and private club that Trump calls home.

Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, also attended the meeting, the report added.