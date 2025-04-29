WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | cbs news | 60 minutes | paramount global | lawsuit | kamala harris

Paramount Board to Settle Trump's '60 Minutes' Lawsuit

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 08:30 PM EDT

The board of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, outlined acceptable financial terms for a potential settlement with President Donald Trump on his "60 Minutes" lawsuit, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the internal discussions.

Shari Redstone, the board's nonexecutive chair and Paramount's controlling shareholder, recused herself from the portion of the meeting in which board members discussed a settlement, one source who requested anonymity told Reuters.

The exact dollar amounts remain unclear, but the board's move paves the way for an out-of-court resolution, the New York Times said.

Paramount and a spokesperson for Redstone could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS in October, alleging the network deceptively edited an interview with then-vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris to "tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party" in the November election.

In an amended complaint filed in February, Trump increased his claim for damages to $20 billion. The parties are set to begin mediation on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

Bill Owens, the longtime executive producer of "60 Minutes," earlier this month said he was stepping down over concerns about editorial independence, in a story first reported by Reuters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The board of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, outlined acceptable financial terms for a potential settlement with President Donald Trump on his "60 Minutes" lawsuit, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.
donald trump, cbs news, 60 minutes, paramount global, lawsuit, kamala harris
211
2025-30-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 08:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved