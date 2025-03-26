Dollar Tree to Sell Family Dollar for $1 Billion

Dollar Tree is nearing a sale of its Family Dollar business to a consortium of private-equity investors for about $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discount-retail chain is set to be bought by Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, according to the report.

Dollar Tree (DG), which is scheduled to report quarterly results on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In Wednesday futures trading, the stock was virutally unchanged as of 8:58 a.m. EST.

The company is in the middle of a restructuring as it struggles with competition from big-box retailers such as Walmart, as well as online retailers including Amazon , Shein and Temu.

In June last year, Dollar Tree said it was exploring options for its Family Dollar business, which it bought in 2015 for about $9 billion.