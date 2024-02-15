DOJ to Scrutinize Disney, Fox, Warner Bros' Sports Streaming Deal

The Department of Justice is planning to scrutinize Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery's sports streaming platform over concerns that it could harm consumers, sports leagues and rivals, Bloomberg Law reported Thursday.

The regulators will examine the terms of the deal when it is finalized, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the three media giants said they will launch a joint venture to start a sports streaming service this autumn to capture younger viewers.

The media companies have a broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, which span the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, FIFA World Cup and college competitions.

Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery could not immediately be reached for comment, while the Department of Justice declined to comment.