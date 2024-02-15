×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doj | disney | fox | warner brothers | sports streaming

DOJ to Scrutinize Disney, Fox, Warner Bros' Sports Streaming Deal

DOJ to Scrutinize Disney, Fox, Warner Bros' Sports Streaming Deal
(AP)

Thursday, 15 February 2024 03:00 PM EST

The Department of Justice is planning to scrutinize Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery's sports streaming platform over concerns that it could harm consumers, sports leagues and rivals, Bloomberg Law reported Thursday.

The regulators will examine the terms of the deal when it is finalized, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the three media giants said they will launch a joint venture to start a sports streaming service this autumn to capture younger viewers.

The media companies have a broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, which span the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, FIFA World Cup and college competitions.

Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery could not immediately be reached for comment, while the Department of Justice declined to comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Department of Justice is planning to scrutinize Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery's sports streaming platform over concerns that it could harm consumers, sports leagues and rivals, Bloomberg Law reported Thursday.
doj, disney, fox, warner brothers, sports streaming
136
2024-00-15
Thursday, 15 February 2024 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved