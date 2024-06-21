DOJ Official: No Decision Yet on Whether to Prosecute Boeing

The Justice Department has made no decision on whether to pursue a prosecution of plane-maker Boeing for violating the terms of a 2021 settlement related to fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, a top DOJ official said in an email seen by Reuters.

Glenn Leon, chief of the Justice Department's fraud section, said in an email Friday to lawyers representing family members of victims of the crashes that "the department has not made a decision on how to proceed or whether to pursue prosecution of Boeing." The Justice Department and Boeing declined comment.