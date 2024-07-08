The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT: Zippy, Stylish & Fun!

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT represents Dodge's ambitious entry into the highly competitive compact SUV market. Building on Dodge’s reputation for performance-oriented vehicles, the Hornet GT combines muscular design, impressive performance, cutting-edge technology, and practicality. This exhaustive review will delve into every aspect of the 2024 Dodge Hornet GT, providing an in-depth analysis of its design, performance, interior, technology, safety, and overall value proposition.

Exterior Design

Styling and Aesthetics

The exterior of the 2024 Dodge Hornet GT is unmistakably aggressive and sporty, featuring design cues that pay homage to Dodge's muscle car heritage. The front end is dominated by the iconic Dodge crosshair grille, which is flanked by sleek LED headlights and aggressive air intakes. The sculpted hood with functional air vents not only adds to the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal but also enhances engine cooling.

Body Lines and Proportions

The side profile of the Hornet GT is characterized by sharp, angular lines and a slightly sloping roofline that gives the SUV a dynamic, forward-leaning stance. Pronounced wheel arches house standard 18-inch alloy wheels, with an option to upgrade to sportier 19-inch wheels. The rear design is equally striking, featuring full-width LED tail lights, a sporty bumper with integrated dual exhaust tips, and a subtle roof spoiler.

Functional Elements

The Hornet GT is designed with functionality in mind. Roof rails come standard, adding to the vehicle’s versatility. Additionally, the aerodynamic design elements help reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency. The available two-tone paint options allow for further customization, giving buyers the ability to tailor the vehicle’s appearance to their personal taste.

Performance

Engine and Transmission

At the heart of the 2024 Dodge Hornet GT lies a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. This power plant generates an impressive 265 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, providing the vehicle with strong acceleration and robust performance across various driving conditions. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth and quick gear changes, contributing to the SUV's dynamic driving experience.

Drivetrain and Driving Modes

The Hornet GT comes standard with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, which enhances traction and stability, especially in adverse weather conditions. The vehicle offers multiple driving modes, including Sport and Eco, allowing drivers to customize the driving experience according to their preferences and road conditions. The Sport mode sharpens throttle response, adjusts transmission mapping, and enhances steering feel for a more engaging driving experience.

Handling and Suspension

The sport-tuned suspension system of the Hornet GT is designed to deliver a balanced ride and handling characteristics. The independent front and rear suspension setups, coupled with the AWD system, provide excellent road grip and minimize body roll during cornering. The vehicle's precise steering and responsive handling make it enjoyable to drive, whether navigating city streets or tackling winding roads.

Performance Metrics

0-60 mph: Approximately 5.7 seconds

Approximately 5.7 seconds Top Speed: 140 mph

140 mph Fuel Economy: Estimated at 23 mpg city / 31 mpg highway

Interior

Cabin Design and Quality

The interior of the 2024 Dodge Hornet GT is a blend of modern design, high-quality materials, and advanced technology. Soft-touch surfaces and available leather upholstery create a premium feel, while the sporty design elements, such as the flat-bottom steering wheel and metallic accents, add a touch of performance-oriented flair.

Seating and Comfort

The Hornet GT offers spacious and comfortable seating for up to five passengers. The front seats are well-bolstered, providing excellent support during spirited driving. Both front and rear passengers benefit from ample headroom and legroom, making long journeys more comfortable. The rear seats can be folded down in a 60/40 split, expanding the cargo area and enhancing the vehicle's practicality.

Infotainment and Connectivity

At the center of the dashboard is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Dodge’s Uconnect 5 software. The system is intuitive and responsive, offering a range of functionalities including navigation, voice commands, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster provides customizable displays, allowing drivers to access vital information at a glance.

Interior Features

Premium Audio: Available Harman Kardon premium audio system

Available Harman Kardon premium audio system Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control

Dual-zone automatic climate control Comfort Features: Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel Multiple storage compartments, including a large center console and door pockets

Technology

Infotainment System

The Uconnect 5 system in the Hornet GT is one of the most advanced infotainment setups available in the compact SUV segment. It features a crisp, high-resolution display with an intuitive interface, making it easy to navigate through various functions. The system supports over-the-air updates, ensuring that it remains up-to-date with the latest features and improvements.

Connectivity and Integration

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow seamless integration of smartphones, providing access to apps, navigation, music, and more without the need for cables. The Hornet GT also includes a wireless charging pad, multiple USB ports, and a 12-volt power outlet to keep devices charged and connected on the go.

Driver Assistance and Safety Technology

The 2024 Hornet GT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These technologies are designed to enhance safety and make driving easier and more enjoyable.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, adjusting speed automatically.

Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, adjusting speed automatically. Lane Keep Assist: Helps keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Helps keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Blind-Spot Monitoring: Alerts the driver to vehicles in adjacent lanes.

Alerts the driver to vehicles in adjacent lanes. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Warns of approaching traffic when reversing.

Warns of approaching traffic when reversing. Automatic Emergency Braking: Helps prevent collisions by applying the brakes if a potential collision is detected.

Additional Technology Features

Surround-View Camera System: Provides a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, making parking and maneuvering easier.

Provides a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, making parking and maneuvering easier. Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Assist with parking by detecting obstacles and providing audible alerts.

Assist with parking by detecting obstacles and providing audible alerts. Wi-Fi Hotspot: Keeps passengers connected with internet access on the go.

Safety

Structural Integrity and Passive Safety

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT is built on a robust platform that provides excellent structural integrity and crash protection. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced airbag system, including front, side, and curtain airbags, to protect occupants in the event of a collision.

Active Safety Features

The Hornet GT’s active safety features are designed to help prevent accidents and enhance driver confidence. These systems work together seamlessly to provide a safer driving experience.

Forward Collision Warning: Alerts the driver to potential front-end collisions.

Alerts the driver to potential front-end collisions. Automatic Emergency Braking: Engages the brakes to avoid or mitigate a collision.

Engages the brakes to avoid or mitigate a collision. Lane Departure Warning: Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane.

Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane. Blind-Spot Monitoring: Monitors adjacent lanes for vehicles in the driver’s blind spots.

Monitors adjacent lanes for vehicles in the driver’s blind spots. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Detects and alerts the driver to approaching traffic when backing out of a parking space.

Overall Value

Pricing and Trims

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT is competitively priced within the compact SUV segment, offering a strong value proposition given its performance, features, and build quality. The Hornet GT comes well-equipped even in its base trim, with numerous options and packages available to enhance luxury, convenience, and performance.

Base Price: Starting around $30,000

Starting around $30,000 Available Packages: Technology Package, Cold Weather Package, and more

Warranty and Maintenance

Dodge provides a comprehensive warranty package for the Hornet GT, including a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Additionally, Dodge offers various maintenance plans to help owners keep their vehicles in top condition.

Conclusion

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT is a standout in the compact SUV market, combining aggressive styling, powerful performance, and a host of modern features. Its sporty design, robust engine, and advanced technology make it an appealing choice for those seeking a versatile yet exciting vehicle. Whether used as a daily driver or for weekend adventures, the Hornet GT delivers on multiple fronts, providing a balanced blend of practicality and performance.

Duane Pemberton is the owner of Finish Line Media, a social media marketing company and writes about things that help bring people together. Food, wine, cars and travel. He also founded Duane Paul's BBQ in 2023. A premium BBQ sauce you can find at: www.duanepaulbbq.com.