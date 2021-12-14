As 2021 ends and 2022 approaches, investors may be looking for a new slate of mutual funds to invest in—especially if market volatility persists. Kiplinger’s has assembled a list of the top 10 mutual funds to watch in 2022.

From a mutual fund that invests in fast-growing companies to another that invests in foreign stocks, the list is a diverse collection of 10 mutual funds to consider in the coming year.



The list includes the Vanguard Inflation Protected Securities (VIPSX), a mutual fund specifically designed to invest in assets that hedge against inflation. This fund, arguably, is more relevant than ever, as inflation in America is at record highs under President Joe Biden. According to Kiplinger, VIPSX is an especially strong fund for retirees who do not have weekly salaries and who may want to take a pause from equity exposure.



Dominating Kiplinger’s list are offerings from well-established asset management firms that should be familiar to investors, particularly 401(k) and individual retirement account (IRA) investors: Fidelity Investments, JP Morgan, T.Rowe Price and Vanguard.

Another noteworthy fund to track in 2022 is the Fidelity Puritan (FPURX) fund, a mutual fund that is best for “moderate investors who want an all-in-one stock and bond fund.” The fund has a 60/40 blend of stocks and bonds and has a five- and 10-year returns of 14.7% and 12.7%, respectively. Fund manager Daniel Kelley has assembled numerous retail stocks in the fund, as well as corporate bonds, which reflect the twin trends of pent-up consumer demand and impressive bank balance sheets .

One last mutual fund to keep your eyes on in 2022 is the JP Morgan Large Cap Growth (OLGAX) fund, a strong and well-performing fund that invests primarily in large companies “that can deliver significant growth over the next three to five years.” Big-name technolody stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are included in the collection, as well as other leading companies like Tesla (TSLA), reflecting manager Giri Devulapaly’s penchant for blue-chip, fast-growing invesments.

2022 promises to be another year of economic uncertainty, as the world tries—in spite of variants and ever-changing vaccine mandates—to recover economically from the pandemic. Supply chain shortages are very likely to continue into part of the new year, and the record inflation that has hit the U.S. and the rest of the developed world, may continue before slowing by summer. At least, that is what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts.

Source: Kiplinger’s