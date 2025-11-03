WATCH TV LIVE

Disney Urges YouTube TV: Restore ABC for Election Day

Disney Urges YouTube TV: Restore ABC for Election Day
(AP)

Monday, 03 November 2025 01:09 PM EST

Disney has asked Google's YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day coverage in service of public interest, just days after its networks went dark on the pay-TV platform.

Disney's networks went dark on YouTube TV after negotiations to reach a licensing deal failed, the companies had said in separate statements late last Thursday.

"Despite the impasse that led to the current blackout, we have asked YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day so subscribers have access to the information they rely on," a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement on Monday.

"We believe in putting the public interest first and hope YouTube TV will take this small step for their customers while we continue to work toward a fair agreement."

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV distributors in the U.S., has been locked in a series of negotiations this year with firms threatening to pull their media networks from the platform.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


