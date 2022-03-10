Tags: | | | | | |

Disney 'Pauses' All Russian Business (AP)





Disney released a statement saying: "Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all aother businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazines and tours, local content productions and linear channels."



Some content and product licensing may be difficult to walk away from, due to contracts, Disney noted.



All of Disney's employees in Russia will remain employed, the company said.



Others Pile On



After Disney was the first Western studio to say it was not going to release any new movies in Russia, Netflix said it would pause all future projects in acquistions in Russia; Paramount and Sony said they are currently not going to debut any movies in Russia, and Warner Bros.' "The Batman" movie did not have its March 4 Russia debut.



After being the first major movie studio from the West to put a lid on new releases in Russia, Disney on Thursday announced it is putting a "pause" on all of its business dealings in Russia, Axios reports.

