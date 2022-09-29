×
Alisa Bowen Named President of Disney+

Alisa Bowen Named President of Disney
Thursday, 29 September 2022 03:01 PM EDT

Walt Disney Co. on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company's streaming platforms, president of Disney+.

The position is a newly created one, with Bowen reporting to Michael Paull, president of Disney's direct to consumer unit.

Bowen has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019. In that time, Disney+ has expanded to 154 markets worldwide with 152.1 million total subscriptions.

