Disney Eliminating 2% of Jobs in Its TV Division

A screen showing Disney stock prices on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 02:49 PM EDT

Walt Disney is eliminating 140 jobs, or 2% of the staff, at Disney Entertainment Television, Bloomberg reports.

It is the latest wave of the 8,000 job cuts that Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has made since returning to the position there in November 2022 and cutting billions of dollars in costs.

The layoffs in the TV division are part of Disney’s effort to reduce cost in a shrinking part of its business, sources said. Disney is trying to balance investing in streaming services while its cable networks, which still generate billions of dollars in profit, face headwinds.

The biggest cuts will take place on Disney networks that have been scaling back on their programming, including NatGeo, Freedom, and ABC stations.

Disney’s marketing and publicity teams will also face cuts.

Disney reports its fiscal third-quarter results next week.

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 02:49 PM
