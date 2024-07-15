WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disney | hack

Disney's Internal Communications Hacked, Leaked Online

Monday, 15 July 2024 05:27 PM EDT

Data from Walt Disney's internal Slack workplace collaboration system have been leaked online, including those related to ad campaigns, studio technology and interview candidates, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Hacking group NullBulge published data from thousands of Slack channels at the entertainment giant including computer code and details about unreleased projects, the report said, citing the group's blog post.

The hacker group said in a post on Friday that it had released over 1 terabyte of data from Disney.

The leaked information includes talks on managing Disney's corporate website, software development, job applicant evaluations among others, with the data spanning back to at least 2019, the WSJ report added.

"Disney is investigating this matter," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


