Judge Blocks Launch of Sports Streaming Platform

A federal judge in New York on Friday temporarily blocked the launch of a new streaming service that would offer sports content from Disney (ESPN), Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, Business Wire reported.

The platform, known as Venu Sports, was expected to launch this fall and show NFL, NHL, and NBA games, among other content.

But soon after the companies announced the joint venture in February, streaming platform FuboTV sued, accusing them of anti-competitive behavior.

In its filing, Fubo argued it had sought to offer a sports-only streaming service but wasn't able to because the media giants' bundling requirements forced Fubo "to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to license and broadcast content that its customers do not want or need."

In her ruling Friday, District Judge Margaret M. Garnett wrote, "Because Fubo is likely to be successful in proving its claims that the JV will violate this country's antitrust laws, because Fubo and American consumers will face irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction, and because the equities and the public interest weigh in favor of preserving the status quo pending full and fair adjudication of all issues in this matter."

Fubo CEO David Gandler said in a press release, "Today's ruling is a victory not only for Fubo but also for consumers. This decision will help ensure that consumers have access to a more competitive marketplace with multiple sports streaming options."

"We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling and are appealing it," Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery said in a joint statement Friday.

The statement continued, "We believe that Fubo's arguments are wrong on the facts and the law, and that Fubo has failed to prove it is legally entitled to a preliminary injunction."

It added, "Venu Sports is a pro-competitive option that aims to enhance consumer choice by reaching a segment of viewers who currently are not served by existing subscription options."

Venu announced Aug. 1 the service would be available to customers for $42.99 per month.