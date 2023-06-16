×
Disney CFO McCarthy to Step Down

Disney CFO McCarthy to Step Down
The Disney logo seen at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Friday, 16 June 2023 11:36 AM EDT

Walt Disney Co. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is stepping down from her position to take family medical leave and will help search for a long-term successor, the company said Thursday.

Kevin Lansberry, currently chief financial officer for Disney's parks, experiences and products division, will serve as the company's interim CFO starting July 1.

McCarthy, a 23-year Disney veteran who became CFO in 2015, will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to ensure a successful transition, Disney said in a statement. A source said McCarthy's husband has been ill.

"Although I am leaving the CFO role, I look forward to helping with the transition and will always be rooting for the success of my extended Disney family," McCarthy said in a statement.

In a profile appearing in Smith College’s alumni publication, McCarthy talked about battling sexism and pay inequities early in her career and juggling the demands of work and raising two children. She also survived two bouts with breast cancer, in 2000 and in 2015, shortly after being named Disney’s CFO.

“I have promised myself that I can and will get through anything,” McCarthy told the publication.

McCarthy, 67, helped set the stage for CEO Bob Iger's return to Disney last November, when she expressed her lack of confidence in his predecessor, Bob Chapek, to members of Disney's board.

On Thursday, Iger called McCarthy "one of the most admired financial executives in America."

"Christine has served as a key strategic anchor during a period of great transformation," Iger added.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Newsmax Media, Inc.

