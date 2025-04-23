Deregulation Key to Beating America's Innovation Crisis

Innovation and competitiveness are the lifeblood of American enterprise. Yet, our nation’s potential to lead in cutting-edge technologies and industries is stifled by an overgrown and burdensome regulatory framework. So much so, that China now files three times more patents a year than the United States.

The time has come to recognize that we can’t simply regulate our way into innovative leadership. Rather, we must deregulate, streamline government processes, and unlock the innovation economy that will secure America’s global competitiveness.

This is no easy feat, especially considering the heightened division and acrimony that emanates from our nation’s political parties. But for the sake of our nation, and the nation our children will inherit, it is paramount.

As a democracy, we often turn to our elected officials for leadership in times of crisis — whether it be emotional, fiscal, or thought leadership. This crisis is no different, and requires our political leaders to put forth sustainable, forward-thinking solutions.

A recent example of such strategic deregulation is the proposed auctioning of government-controlled radio spectrum. This move would not only unshackle the government from outdated and costly operational systems but also generate billions in federal revenue. Importantly, these auctions have previously raised over $230 billion, fueling technological advancement in the private sector.

Moreover, these initiatives address the broader concern of outdated technology systems within our government. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) put out a request for information in late 2023, expressing concerns that their “systems are outdated” and that modernization is essential.

Opening access to the private sector and allowing innovation to flourish is the very foundation upon which America’s technological leadership has been built. From 6G to WIFI 8 to AI technology and beyond, unleashing private-sector creativity is essential to our economic strength as well as our national security

The problem has grown beyond the confines of bureaucratic processes marked by endless hearings, committees, negotiations, and debates. We need practical solutions that can be enacted rapidly — solutions that empower innovators, rather than encumber them with red tape.

Many Members of Congress have illustrated a clear understanding that innovation and national security are not mutually exclusive. Ultimately, the deregulation of government-held spectrum is critical for developing cutting-edge advancements that will secure America's position as a global leader. If Congress follows this path, we can unlock the innovation necessary to overcome the economic challenges of our time.

Part of America’s strength derives from our shared commitment to enterprise and opportunity. As President & CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, the leading advocate for our nation’s 4.5 million Hispanic-owned companies, I believe thoughtful, common-sense policymaking can unite us in pursuit of economic prosperity and national resilience.

It’s incumbent upon us to work together — across party lines, beyond political theater — and ensure that America remains the most innovative and competitive nation on earth.

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), the most featured Hispanic Organization in national media. Prior to his current role, he led the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where he helped raise the profile of the chamber. Palomarez is a leading voice, whose opinions have been sought after by the world’s leading media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, NBC, FOX Network, and the BBC. He is an acclaimed spokesperson for small business and entrepreneurship, as well as a nationally recognized leader in the Hispanic community, being recognized as one of America’s most influential Hispanics for over a decade. The son of Mexican immigrants, Mr. Palomarez was raised in south Texas, as a migrant farm worker.