×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: deposit | delay | bofa | jpmorgan | truist | u.s. bancorp

BofA, JPMorgan Experience Industry-wide Deposit Delays

BofA, JPMorgan Experience Industry-wide Deposit Delays
(AP)

Friday, 03 November 2023 02:37 PM EDT

Bank of America's mobile app flashed a message Friday that said customers could be facing temporary delays in depositing funds into their accounts after a technical glitch impacted multiple financial institutions.

The issue could be stemming from The Clearing House (TCH), a core payments system infrastructure owned by some of the largest commercial banks in the world.

"TCH has experienced a processing issue with a single Automated Clearing House (ACH) file. TCH is working with impacted financial institutions on the matter," a spokesperson for the association said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Besides BofA, the issue was also impacting apps of JPMorgan Chase, Truist Financial and U.S. Bancorp , according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The banks did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bank of America's mobile app flashed a message Friday that said customers could be facing temporary delays in depositing funds into their accounts after a technical glitch impacted multiple financial institutions.
deposit, delay, bofa, jpmorgan, truist, u.s. bancorp
127
2023-37-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved