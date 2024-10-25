Delta Sues CrowdStrike Over Massive July Outage

Delta Air Lines filed a lawsuit Friday in Georgia state court against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike after a major software update in July caused a global computer crash that led to 7,000 flight cancellations.

The outage affected some 1.3 million Delta passengers over five days and cost the airline more than $500 million, including $380 in lost revenue and $170 million in operational costs.

The update affected computers worldwide running Microsoft Windows.

Delta is seeking damages to cover its losses as well as litigation costs and punitive damages.

In its complaint, Delta said: "CrowdStrike caused a global catastrophe because it cut corners, took shortcuts, and circumvented the very testing and certification processes it advertised, for its own benefit and profit. If CrowdStrike had tested the Faulty Update on even one computer before deployment, the computer would have crashed."

Delta said it had disabled automatic updates from CrowdStrike, but this one got past safeguards after the software created and exploited an unauthorized door in Windows.

The incident prompted a Department of Transportation investigation.

Adam Meyers, a senior vice president at CrowdStrike, apologized for the incident, saying, "We are deeply sorry this happened, and we are determined to prevent this from happening again."

In a recent interview, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC, "The havoc that was created deserves, in my opinion, to be fully compensated for."