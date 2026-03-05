CVS Taps Google for AI-Powered Health Platform

CVS Health will launch an AI-enabled platform in partnership with Alphabet's Google Cloud unit that will bring together data from diverse sources to help customers manage their health in real time, they said Thursday.

Health100 will be an integrated health care engagement platform for customers, regardless of the pharmacy or insurer they use. The initial launch of Health100 will be in 2026, with details expected to be revealed at The Check Up, Google's annual health event later in March.

* The Health100 will use built-in agentic AI — which needs minimal human intervention — to provide consumers an always-on personal health care partner.

* It will connect benefit managers, pharmacies, providers, and digital health systems into a single consumer-centric platform, CVS' Tony Ambrozie, chief digital, technology and information officer, said during a media call.

* The platform will offer faster care options and ways to reduce out-of-pocket spending.

* The mobile app will be AI-driven through visual and voice interactions.

* Health100 will be supported by Google Cloud's enterprise-ready platform and AI technologies, including Gemini models, Cloud Healthcare API, and BigQuery.

* The use of patient data is protected through Google Cloud's infrastructure and secure data storage, which supports federal privacy laws alongside CVS Health's security and privacy controls.

* Google Cloud has previously partnered with Humana to offer personalized answers to members' health benefit questions.