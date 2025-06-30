WATCH TV LIVE

US Crude Oil Output Hit Record in April

Pump jacks operate in an oilfield as the sun begins to set on the horizon in Midland, Texas. (Jacob Ford/AP)

Monday, 30 June 2025 12:00 PM EDT

U.S. crude oil production hit a record 13.47 million barrels-per-day in April, up from 13.45 million bpd in March, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration as part of its Petroleum Supply Monthly series.

The EIA had previously estimated U.S. oil output at 13.49 million bpd in March. Total U.S. petroleum product supplied, EIA's measure of demand, rose 263,000 bpd month-over-month to 20.21 million bpd in April, the EIA data showed.

Gasoline demand rose 145,000 bpd to 8.91 million bpd in April, the highest since October, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, demand for distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, edged lower marginally to 3.88 million bpd in April, from 3.89 million bpd in March, EIA data showed.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


