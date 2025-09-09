WATCH TV LIVE

Cracker Barrel Nixes Store Remodels

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 11:56 AM EDT

Amid fierce backlash over its streamlined logo, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store said it will no longer remodel its stores.

“If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be,” the company said in a statement Tuesday on its website. Cracker Barrel said it had redesigned only four out of its 660 locations.

Cracker Barrel’s new logo had removed Uncle Herschel, an overalls-clad, older gentleman. Critics said the move was to distance itself from Americana or American culture.

Following vocal opposition, a decline in sales at its restaurants, and a 30% decline in its stock from its 2025 peak on July 23, according to Bloomberg, Cracker Barrel apologized to its customers and reinstated its traditional logo.

Now, in line with that, Cracker Barrel will no longer remodel its stores.

“We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain’s statement said. “The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop, and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The new logo and redecoration were part of a broader $600 million to $700 million turnaround to increase traffic and attract younger customers.

“Thank you for your passion and love for Cracker Barrel,” the statement concluded. “Our 70,000 hard-working team members look forward to welcoming you for breakfast, lunch or dinner soon.”

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 11:56 AM
