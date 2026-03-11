Costco Cutting Prices on Eggs, Coffee, Household Staples

Costco is lowering prices on several everyday staples—including eggs, coffee, and household paper products—as the warehouse retailer tries to pass savings on to shoppers amid easing inflation.

Executives said during the company’s latest earnings call that Costco has reduced prices on a range of basic grocery and household items, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company said it aims to be “the first to lower prices and the last to raise them,” a strategy designed to reinforce its reputation as one of the lowest-cost retailers in the country.

Among the items that have seen price reductions are eggs, cheese, coffee and certain paper goods, according to company officials.

Costco’s leadership says lowering prices when possible is a core part of its business model. The company operates on thin margins and relies on high sales volume and membership fees rather than large markups on merchandise.

The strategy comes as food prices remain a major concern for many Americans. Inflation has cooled compared with the peaks of 2022, but grocery costs are still elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Costco has also cut prices on some items even when its own costs were rising. In earlier quarters, the retailer said it reduced egg prices by about 10% and butter prices by roughly 7%, while holding back increases on other products made with those ingredients.

Retail analysts say Costco’s ability to cut prices comes partly from its scale. The company buys goods in massive volumes, works with a limited number of suppliers, and sells a smaller range of products than traditional supermarkets—allowing it to negotiate lower prices and pass savings on to customers.

Costco’s private-label Kirkland Signature brand also plays a key role in keeping costs down by providing lower-priced alternatives to national brands.

The retailer’s approach appears to be working. Costco reported strong sales growth in its latest quarterly results, with comparable sales rising and revenue continuing to climb as shoppers increasingly look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets.

For consumers still dealing with high food costs, the price cuts could provide some relief on staples that many households buy every week.