×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: costco | earnings | inflation | bargain | shopping

Costco Profit Beats on Demand for Cheaper Groceries

Costco Profit Beats on Demand for Cheaper Groceries
(AP)

Thursday, 14 December 2023 05:14 PM EST

Costco Wholesale topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit Thursday, as more customers turned to its stores to shop for cheaper groceries and essentials, offsetting slowing demand for discretionary items.

Costco has increased its sales thanks to its strategy of maintaining low prices on basic essentials as well as a devoted membership base that benefits from incentives offered like yearly 2% reward on qualified purchases at its warehouses.

The one-stop retailer has seen sales surge for its consumable categories like fresh food and sundries as well as its private-label brand Kirkland Signature, even as non-food categories including sports goods and office supplies have come under pressure due to persistent inflation.

The upbeat results come at a time when several U.S. retailers including bellwether Walmart, Dollar General and Best Buy have taken a cautious stance on consumer spending during the holiday season.

"Costco is in a strong position heading into 2024 after delivering a solid first quarter and continuing to hold its membership fee trump card in its back pocket," said Insider Intelligence analyst Zak Stambor.

Costco's quarterly revenue from memberships, priced between $60 and $120 per year and which account for most of the warehouse operator's gross margin, rose to $1.08 billion from $1 billion a year ago.

Total revenue at the company rose 6.1% to $57.8 billion in the first quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of $57.72 billion, according to LSEG data.

Costco's per-share profit was $3.58, above expectations of $3.42.

The membership-only retail chain's shares were up about 1% at $635.59 after the bell.

The company also announced a special cash dividend on its common stock of $15 per share payable Jan. 12 to shareholders.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Costco Wholesale topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit Thursday, as more customers turned to its stores to shop for cheaper groceries and essentials, offsetting slowing demand for discretionary items.
costco, earnings, inflation, bargain, shopping
279
2023-14-14
Thursday, 14 December 2023 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved