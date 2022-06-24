×
Tags: corporate america reaction | supreme court overturning roe v wade

Corporate America Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Friday, 24 June 2022 01:40 PM

A handful of U.S. companies were quick to outline their policies for employees after the nation's top court decided to overturn the landmark ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

Several companies were already offering reproductive healthcare benefits, including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortion, before Friday's decision as some state legislatures had imposed tighter restrictions.

Reaction from U.S. companies:

WALT DISNEY The company said it will cover travel benefits for employees seeking family planning or reproductive care.

META PLATFORMS The social media company said it intends to offer travel expense reimbursements, to the extent permitted by law, for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services. "We are in the process of assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved."

MICROSOFT The software giant reiterated that it would cover travel expense for abortion and other lawful medical services where access to care is limited in an employee's home geographic region, a company spokesperson said.

CVS HEALTH The company said it had made out-of-state care accessible for employees residing in states that have instituted laws that limit access. "With the new decision, we are evaluating how we can best support the coverage needs of colleagues, clients and customer."

NETFLIX The streaming pioneer reiterated it offers a travel reimbursement coverage for full-time U.S. employees and their dependents who need to travel for abortion through its health plans. The coverage is a $10,000 lifetime allowance per employee and/or their dependents per service.

BUMBLE The dating app owner said it will continue to support its employees to get access to the healthcare services that they need.

UNITEDHEALTH The largest U.S. health insurer said it was reviewing the court's opinion.

BLOCK The payments company will cover expenses for U.S. employees who must travel more than 100 miles for abortions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The policy will come into effect starting July 1, according to the source.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


A handful of U.S. companies were quick to outline their policies for employees after the nation's top court decided to overturn the landmark ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

