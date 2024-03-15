×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: consumer sentiment | inflation | outlook | university of michigan

US Consumer Sentiment, Inflation Outlook Stable

US Consumer Sentiment, Inflation Outlook Stable
Shoppers walk through the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia. (Saul Loeb/AP)

Friday, 15 March 2024 10:30 AM EDT

U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations were little changed in March, a survey showed Friday.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 76.5 this month, compared to a final reading of 76.9 in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 76.9.

"Consumers perceived few signals that the economy is currently improving or deteriorating," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu in a statement. "Indeed, many are withholding judgment about the trajectory of the economy, particularly in the long term, pending the results of this November's election."

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 3.0% in March. The survey's five-year inflation outlook held steady at 2.9% for the fourth straight month.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations were little changed in March, a survey showed Friday.
consumer sentiment, inflation, outlook, university of michigan
126
2024-30-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved