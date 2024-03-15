US Consumer Sentiment, Inflation Outlook Stable

U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations were little changed in March, a survey showed Friday.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 76.5 this month, compared to a final reading of 76.9 in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 76.9.

"Consumers perceived few signals that the economy is currently improving or deteriorating," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu in a statement. "Indeed, many are withholding judgment about the trajectory of the economy, particularly in the long term, pending the results of this November's election."

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 3.0% in March. The survey's five-year inflation outlook held steady at 2.9% for the fourth straight month.