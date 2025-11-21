US Consumer Bureau Moves to Limited Oversight, Not Dismantling

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Friday it intends to continue supervising financial institutions on a limited basis in 2026, signaling a shift from acting Director Russell Vought’s previous pledge to completely dismantle the agency.

While the agency has been significantly scaled back under the Trump administration, the announcement indicates the consumer watchdog will maintain a regulatory footprint next year rather than ceasing operations entirely.

Examiners must read aloud a "humility pledge" to institutions during 2026 examinations, detailing how the probes will be done quickly and narrowly.

The consumer bureau, which was created following the 2008 financial crisis to enforce consumer protection laws, has been largely shuttered under the second Trump administration, and is currently embroiled in a legal battle over whether it can fire the vast majority of its staff.

An April memo sent to staff said the agency would halve its supervision efforts in half, and place an emphasis on threats to military personnel and their families, as opposed to areas like student loans, medical debt and consumer data.