US Consumer Confidence Improves Markedly in May

US Consumer Confidence Improves Markedly in May
A shopper navigates her bags as she enters a subway turnstile in New York. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 10:29 AM EDT

U.S. consumer confidence improved in May after deteriorating for five straight months amid a truce in the trade war between Washington and China, though households continued to worry about tariffs raising prices and hurting the economy.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index increased 12.3 points to 98.0 this month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index inching up to 87.0.

About half of the responses were collected after May 12, after the White House announced a deal to slash duties on Chinese imports to 30% from 145% for 90 days.

"The rebound was already visible before the May 12 US-China trade deal but gained momentum afterwards," said Stephanie Guichard, senior economist, global indicators at the Conference Board. "Write-in responses on what topics are affecting views of the economy revealed that tariffs are still on top of consumers' minds."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


