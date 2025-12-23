US Consumer Confidence Deteriorates in December

U.S. consumer ⁠confidence deteriorated in December amid deepening anxiety over jobs and income, consistent with economists' expectations ‍for a sharp moderation ‍in consumer spending after it surged ⁠in the third quarter.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its ​consumer confidence index fell 3.8 points to 89.1 this ‍month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast ⁠the index at 91.0.

"Consumers' write-in responses on factors affecting the economy continued to be ⁠led by ​references ⁠to prices and inflation, tariffs and ‍trade, and politics," said Dana Peterson, chief ‌economist at the Conference Board.

"However, December saw increases in ⁠mentions ​of immigration, ‍war, and topics related to personal finances—including interest ‍rates, taxes and income, banks and insurance," Peterson added.