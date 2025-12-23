US Consumer Confidence Deteriorates in December

U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in December amid deepening anxiety over jobs and income, consistent with economists' expectations for a sharp moderation in consumer spending after it surged in the third quarter.
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell 3.8 points to 89.1 this month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 91.0.
"Consumers' write-in responses on factors affecting the economy continued to be led by references to prices and inflation, tariffs and trade, and politics," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board.
"However, December saw increases in mentions of immigration, war, and topics related to personal finances—including interest rates, taxes and income, banks and insurance," Peterson added.
