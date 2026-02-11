Columbia Admits 'Irregular' Admission for Epstein's Girlfriend

Columbia University acknowledged Wednesday that a student linked to Jeffrey Epstein was admitted to its dental school through what it described as an “irregular process” that happened concurrently with fundraising outreach to the disgraced financier, Bloomberg reports.

The revelation follows the release of new emails and documents by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

According to the university, communications contained in those materials “do not meet Columbia’s standards for integrity and independence in admissions.”

While the school did not name the student in its public statement, Bloomberg previously reported that Epstein’s longtime girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, transferred into Columbia’s dental program in 2012.

Shuliak had not completed her studies at a dental school in Belarus before being accepted and later graduating from Columbia.

Columbia said the student herself was not found to have engaged in wrongdoing.

The university stated that fundraising efforts connected to the admission were conducted by then-leaders of the dental school or individuals acting on their behalf — not by the broader university or medical center leadership.

In response, Columbia said individuals still affiliated with the institution who participated in those fundraising discussions have been removed from administrative and volunteer leadership roles.

Among them is Thomas Magnani, a Manhattan dentist and prominent fundraiser who corresponded with Epstein and served on the school’s admissions review committee.

Magnani had already stepped down from the dental school’s board of advisers and has now been removed from his admissions role as well.

The developments add to renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s ties to elite institutions and the extent of his influence in academic and philanthropic circles.